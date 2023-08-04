BillMe onboards NY Cinemas, captures over 60% of digital billing market

Jai Hemrajani, co-founder of BillMe, expressed delight in the partnership, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing retailers with the power of data through digital invoices. The association with NY Cinemas represents a significant milestone in their journey that began in 2018, with the aim to send digital tickets and invoices, and now, BillMe stands as an industry-leading Omni Channel CRM powered by Digital Invoices for the Indian retail sector.