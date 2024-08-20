Broadcasting Bill to undergo extensive consultation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The government withdrew a draft Bill last week after public backlash against its proposal to license or register online content creators.
On Monday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the government is receptive and adaptable regarding the broadcasting regulation law and will proceed with it following thorough consultations, as reported by Financial Express.
The minister noted that the ministry would not be releasing a new draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, as sources indicated there was no necessity for such legislation.
Last week, reports emerged that the Broadcasting Regulation Bill 2024 was being withdrawn and reviewed due to public backlash over its proposal to require online content creators to obtain licenses or register.
Vaishnaw stated that the government will now pursue a broader consultation process. “We are very flexible, we are very open-minded. We want this entire new medium to flourish. We will have very extensive consultations, then look at the form and content of the Bill,” Vaishnaw told reporters.
Official sources indicated that the Bill is currently on hold, and a decision regarding a new draft will be made after assessing its necessity and the existing regulations.
Vaishnaw also announced that the rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, are anticipated to be released within the next month, as mentioned in a report by Business Standard. Once the rules under the DPDP Act are published, the government will commence a public consultation period lasting 45 to 60 days. This period may be extended if necessary to ensure thorough and comprehensive feedback is gathered.
He noted that the underlying digital infrastructure, developed by the Digital India Corporation (DIC) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has now surpassed the beta testing stage.