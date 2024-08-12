Centre withdraws broadcast bill 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
According to reports, stakeholders are being asked to return the physical document.
The Broadcast Regulation Bill 2024 is reportedly being withdrawn and reviewed. As per an ET report, the few industry stakeholders who had received the copy of the draft are being asked to return the physical document without feedback.
The bill aimed to replace the Television Network Act of 1995 and classified influencers or social media pages that create content or report on current affairs and news online as 'digital news broadcaster'.
The bill received severe backlash from the digital media and content creator communities, who claimed it jeopardises freedom of expression and the independence of media in the country.
Several industry stakeholders were also concerned about the limited representation during the discussions and reviews of the bill. Reports indicate that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting conducted closed-door meetings with only a few selected stakeholders regarding the draft bill. It was alleged that digital associations, civil society groups, and non-industry stakeholders were not represented in the discussions.