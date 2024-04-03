Can IPL brands balance short-term sponsorships with long-term goals?

However, there seems to be a major difference between the IPL and other big-impact sports properties like the NBA and FIFA, especially when it comes to sponsorships and tie-ups. While IPL sponsorships tend to be very cyclic and short-term in nature, international big-ticket tournaments have had long-term partnerships with brands. For example, Adidas has been FIFA’s official partner for almost five decades. Similarly, Rolex has been partnering with Wimbledon since 1978 and also the four Grand Slams.