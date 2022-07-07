Colors Bangla presents World Television Premiere

Commenting on the line-up of Blockbuster Premieres, Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head Colors Bangla said, “We have been committed to present the best entertainment avenues for our audiences and now we are raising the bar with a slew of blockbuster movies. With the new and exciting line up, our endeavour is to keep bringing unmatched entertainment with a fresh yet varied content mix of movies to our viewers. Badshah- The Don has been one of the biggest movies and we are happy to bring Superstar Jeet and the beautiful Nusrat Faria to television with its WTP on 31st July. We hope the specially curated line-up of movies on both Colors Bangla and Colors Bangla Cinema will create new opportunities for our viewers and sponsors alike.”