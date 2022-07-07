Colors Bangla presents World Television Premiere

World Television Premiere starts with Badshah- the Don on 31st July’22.
Colors Bangla has always been at the forefront of entertainment and this time it’s all set to double up the entertainment quotient for its audiences. In its endeavour to entertain its audience with some great movies, Colors Bangla is all set for its double Blockbuster Premieres, Special Partner Dear Lotteries starting this month followed by a double on Colors Bangla Cinema for the next 6 months. The cine special will be a bouquet of entertaining movies with superstars like Jeet, Ankush Hazra, Subhashree, Soham, Srabanti. With films from across genres including action, romance, drama, the specially curated line-up will offer something to satiate the entertainment needs of every cinephile.
Starting with Jeet’s critically acclaimed movie, Badshah - the Don which will air on Colors Bangla on 31st July at 2 pm and 9.30 pm, the channel has lined up some of the biggest blockbusters to be aired in the next six months. From romantic comedy Romeo vs Juliet that will premiere in August’22, to action thriller Shikari that will air in September’22, Nabab that will be aired in October ’22, to romantic movie Aashiqui, that will be aired in November’22, to rib-tickling Hullor that will be aired in December, there is going to be something for everyone.
Ankush Hazra and Mahiya Mahi starrer Badshah- the Don will be aired on Colors Bangla Cinema subsequently on 15th August at 3 pm and 6 pm.
Commenting on the line-up of Blockbuster Premieres, Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head Colors Bangla said, “We have been committed to present the best entertainment avenues for our audiences and now we are raising the bar with a slew of blockbuster movies. With the new and exciting line up, our endeavour is to keep bringing unmatched entertainment with a fresh yet varied content mix of movies to our viewers. Badshah- The Don has been one of the biggest movies and we are happy to bring Superstar Jeet and the beautiful Nusrat Faria to television with its WTP on 31st July. We hope the specially curated line-up of movies on both Colors Bangla and Colors Bangla Cinema will create new opportunities for our viewers and sponsors alike.”
To build buzz around the premiere of the movies, it will be heavily promoted on air. The channel will also explore promotions via reach and engagement activities through social media. Stay tuned to Colors Bangla and Colors Bangla Cinema for the biggest superstars, latest chartbusters, action, and entertainment starting 31st July!!