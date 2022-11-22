Colors Kannada’s campaign on World Television Day wins audiences' hearts

Colors Kannada posted a video wishing its audiences on the transition of television in the Kannada market that involved many popular shows of the last decades.

The video consisting of more than a minute includes the most popular shows of Kannada GEC including that of competitions such as Chandana, Udaya TV, ETV Kannada (Erstwhile name of Colors Kannada), Zee Kannada, Star Suvarna and from Colors Kannada.

The video showcases how Television shows in recent decades emerged in engaging audiences of various age groups. The initiative of recognising the works of competition has won the hearts of audiences and wishes are still pouring in for Colors Kannada for its unbiased gesture to celebrate this special occasion.