Colors Kannada’s campaign on World Television Day wins audiences' hearts

The theme of the campaign was related to triggering nostalgia, as lot of memories from the past days are attached with television.
Colors Kannada has taken to social media to wish its audiences on World Television Day. The most important part of the campaign has been recognizing its competition and their popular work.
Colors Kannada posted a video wishing its audiences on the transition of television in the Kannada market that involved many popular shows of the last decades.
The video consisting of more than a minute includes the most popular shows of Kannada GEC including that of competitions such as Chandana, Udaya TV, ETV Kannada (Erstwhile name of Colors Kannada), Zee Kannada, Star Suvarna and from Colors Kannada.
The video showcases how Television shows in recent decades emerged in engaging audiences of various age groups. The initiative of recognising the works of competition has won the hearts of audiences and wishes are still pouring in for Colors Kannada for its unbiased gesture to celebrate this special occasion.
N A M Ismail, associate vice president, creative, Colors Kannada, Regional Entertainment said, “This is our genuine approach to wish everyone the World Television Day. As the transition of television shows in Kannada market involves the sweat of many people including that of competition, we have gone ahead to recognise their works beyond the competition between brands.”