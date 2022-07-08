Colors Tamil brings the World Television Premiere of Inba Twinkle Lilly

The narrative follows the lives of Inba( Actor Saranya), Twinkle ( Actor Kovai Sarala) and Lilly ( Actor Kalpana) who are the best of friends. In a turn of events, Inba’s granddaughter Ashmitha (Actor Ashmitha) is diagnosed with a serious illness and the trio raise money for her treatment. But unfortunately owing to a terrorist attack at a bank led by Kalluthu (Actor Mansoor Ali Khan) and his gang, they end up losing all their money, and the bank manager (Actor Chithra Lakshmanan) also declines to assist them. Helpless, they decide to take things into their own hands and rob the bank themselves to retrieve their hard-earned money. What hilarity ensues during the robbery and do they manage to save Ashmitha’s life follows the rest of the plot.