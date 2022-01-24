Consumers expect healthcare sector to see an increased allocation in the 2022 budget : Kantar

Commenting on the findings, Deepender Rana, executive managing director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said; “As we step into the third year of the pandemic, the public wants the government to further invest in public health infrastructure and other favourable policies like tax deductions for insurance, which help alleviate the burden of medical expenses. Concerns about fuel prices come through, as does a desire that government should help us wean ourselves off dependency on dirty and ever more expensive fossil fuels, through e-vehicle subsidies. Meanwhile, as cryptocurrencies take off and the government mulls a tax on crypto transactions, investors want the government to play a role in encouraging yet regulating these innovative finance instruments through India’s own cryptocurrency.”