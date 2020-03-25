Covid-19: Zee TV to telecast ALTBalaji shows during Prime Time

Talking about the new shows, Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle revealed, “In times where social distancing is the need of the hour to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 and people are spending more time indoors, the idea is to provide audiences with the most engaging entertainment for the entire family. We have a new 9 to 11 PM band with three new finite series – Karle Tu Mohabbat, Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, that will reassure viewers that we can conquer the biggest challenges with the power of love. Each of the shows has strong TV faces that the masses are closely attached to. We are also reintroducing classics like Kasamh Se and Brahmrakshas as well as faciltating binge-watches of crowd favourites – Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, so that the audience has a wide variety of content to view and can enjoy this extended family time together.”