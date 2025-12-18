'Create once, distribute intelligently': Times Network’s Ashish Sehgal

After joining Times Network, Ashish Sehgal, CEO of Times Television Network and chief growth officer of media and entertainment, has spoken to the media for the first time, outlining his priorities for the year ahead and sharing his vision for building a consumer-first news ecosystem.

Drawing on his experience across media businesses, his focus will now be on creating a unified newsroom that produces content designed for dissemination across platforms, with formats tailored to how audiences consume information on television, social media and digital video platforms.

“It’s about creating one story and distributing it differently – long-form narratives on TV, key moments on social media, and deeper context on platforms like YouTube,” he explained.

Reflecting on his transition from a GEC-led environment at ZEE to a news-first organisation, Sehgal noted that while the newsroom is not unfamiliar territory – having earlier led Zee Media Corporation – the shift lies in the nature of content and responsibility.

“In entertainment, you speak to a mass consumer. In the news, you are addressing thought leaders and opinion makers. The content here shapes narratives, not just consumption,” he said. He added that while consumer insight remains central to both genres, news demands a higher level of accountability.

“Whatever you put out today becomes the narrative for tomorrow. That responsibility has to be taken very seriously,” he said, mentioning the need for credibility, particularly as news consumption increasingly moves to less-regulated digital platforms.

Outlining his broad blueprint for the next 12 to 18 months, Sehgal said reach, relevance and revenue will be driven by the same foundation – scale built through cross-platform reach, credibility in content, and responsible monetisation.

“Advertisers look for reach, but we also have to be responsible custodians of information. Revenue generation cannot come at the cost of credibility,” he said.

Speaking about advertiser mix for news television, Sehgal identified several categories likely to drive growth. “BFSI continues to be a strong and growing sector, including insurance, especially as new policies come into play. Real estate remains a key category for news, and education is coming back after a period of slowdown, with new universities and institutions entering the market,” he said.

He added that FMCG is expected to stabilise and potentially return to double-digit growth, while travel and tourism should see renewed momentum as global uncertainty eases.

“Destinations may change due to currency movements, but travel will continue,” Sehgal said. He also pointed to artificial intelligence as an emerging driver. “AI will push many tech companies to reshape their communication strategies, and that’s when they begin advertising at scale. That sector will increasingly enter mass media,” he said.

Sehgal believes that India’s demographic mix is evolving, spanning from Gen Z to an ageing population, but news offers a unique advantage. “While entertainment often requires segmented content, news can address multiple generations within the same ecosystem,” he said, adding that shared aspirations around wellbeing, growth and national progress cut across age groups.

Prior to joining Times Network, he spent nearly 20 years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), most recently serving as chief growth officer responsible for broadcast and digital revenue.