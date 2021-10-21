Dangal Games collaborates With Sanjay Manjrekar for the T20 ICC World Cup

Indian cricketer and commentator will be heading the advertising and marketing promotions for the company's initiatives around the T20 ICC World Cup.
Dangal Games, a skill and tech based online gaming platform, has entered into a strategic alliance with the legendary Sanjay Manjrekar, a former Indian cricketer and commentator who will be heading the advertising and marketing promotions for the company's initiatives around the T20 ICC World Cup.
The Online skill gaming platform has been a huge supporter of cricket and with its journey from catering to a non- card space to becoming one of the top tier Fantasy Gaming App, the platform has found success with the rising population of cricket fandom. After displaying a career in National and International Cricket that spans from 1987 until 1996, Sanjay Manjrekar’s experience and on ground knowledge will provide an incredible start to the season and company’s marketing drive.
Commenting on this exclusive association, Sanjay Manjrekar said, “I am proud to be a part of Dangal Games' exciting journey of Fantasy Cricket. The Online Gaming Market is a relatively new platform and it would be great to venture into this innovative medium of sporting that has been enabling the convenience of enjoying your favorite sport from the comfort of the couch. Dangal Games with its ever increasing fan base speaks volumes of the increasing craze for not just physical sporting but also virtual forms. It would be challenging but exciting to come up with innovative marketing initiatives with Dangal Games.”
“T20 ICC World Cup has gained great popularity within a short span of time. This would definitely serve as a great opportunity to enjoy the sport from the other side of the stadium”, he adds.
Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Anand, business head, Fantasy Sports, Dangal Games said, “Sanjay has inspired millions of Indian Cricket Fans by his spectacular performance across matches. He has definitely set high standards for the cricket fans. It would be a great pleasure to work with him towards making our initiatives around the T20 ICC World Cup a great success. His passion for the sport and years of knowledge would be vital elements that would add momentum to the entire drive dedicated to our valuable users. We believe in inspiring players to keep rising and keep gaming”.