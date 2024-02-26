Decoding Rusk Media's five-year evolution: Short-form content and Gen Z focus

According to Arora, companies like Pocket Aces may be doing commendable work, but Rusk Media's distinctive strengths lie in effectively connecting with the younger demographic. “Pocket Aces is doing some great work however we have defined our cohorts where we work. Pocket Aces makes content for 30-35 year olds. We don’t do that. We have clearly said we cater primarily to the Gen Z, mobile first audience. We back this with data. There is enough space for everyone to exist, we want to know as someone who really knows how to entertain the younger audience,” claims Arora.