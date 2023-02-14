Dhruv Modwil launches Talent Management agency "Nocturnal Media"

Speaking on the same, Dhruv Modwil, Founder of Nocturnal Media says, "I am a firm believer in Vincent Van Gogh's quote, "Great things are done by a series of small things put together." More than just managing influencers, we see ourselves as a talent incubator. We want them to outgrow themselves and build a brand around their name, so I founded my own agency with the sole purpose of assisting creators."