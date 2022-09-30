Disney Delicious to be launched on the brand’s YouTube and social media platforms

Adding on, Ms Ohlin said, “This collaboration has given us an opportunity to design the modular kitchen with functional accessories for Disney Delicious series. All the cooking in the series takes place in an IKEA kitchen, as we want to show how a beautifully designed kitchen can be both functional and affordable. It was indeed an honour to work with celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, and we are excited to witness some great recipes by him using our unique range.”

The series has been produced by Foodlooking.