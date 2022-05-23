Disney Star announces the broadcast of My11circle Women’s T20 Challenge

Speaking about her association with Star Sports for the My11Circle WT20 Challenge 2022, Taapsee Pannu said, “My love for sports is known to all but the love for cricket is different. In the last few years, we have seen that women’s cricket, in India and across the globe, has made huge progress not just in its technicality and competitiveness, but in popularity as a brand as well. The WT20 Challenge 2022 will undoubtedly be an extraordinary tournament featuring top cricketers and will offer immense excitement to fans and supporters of the game of cricket worldwide."