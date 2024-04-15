Disney Star teams up with Tata Play to deliver precision targeting for metro audiences during IPL

The DTH player, backed by its technology partners, is equipped with the ability to enable addressability through virtual feeds on most set-top boxes. While panel data from Tata Play forms the foundation for campaign setup, planning, measurement, reporting, and billing, it has collaborated with INVIDI to ensure seamless execution. Through the provision of channel carriage bandwidth, it enables the creation of separate ad feeds for Disney Star’s channels, facilitating the serving of targeted ads exclusively to subscribers in the top eight metros.