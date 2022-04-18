Disney Star to expand its Regional Entertainment Portfolio

Odia general entertainment channel, Star Kirano is scheduled to be launched in the first week of June ‘22.
Disney Star, has over the years, built a strong regional portfolio in multiple markets and the network is now geared to enter a new market – Odisha with its new Odia general entertainment channel, Star Kirano in the first week of June ‘22. With the objective of creating yet another benchmark in the realm of storytelling, the channel will showcase fresh, progressive, and differentiated content to the people of Odisha.
“Viewers are core to us at Disney Star and we have always set high benchmarks in delivering best-in-class entertainment to our viewers in the language of their choice and in a manner they prefer. We have seen immense success across our regional portfolio with viewers having a strong affinity for our brands and content. We are now delighted to announce our foray into a new market - Odisha, further expanding our regional entertainment footprint, with the hope to replicate the success with our distinct, differentiated offerings that reflect their sentiments and culture. Odisha is a fast-evolving market with a high affinity towards its local language and we look forward to elevating the entertainment experience for the Odia-speaking viewers,” said Kevin Vaz, Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.
Star Kirano will be deeply entrenched in the values and cultures of the land and showcase stories of inspiration, hope and progress. Star Kirano aims to scale up the TV viewing experience of Odisha through captivating storytelling along with enhanced production quality and star-studded casting ensuring a visual splendor. As part of the launch content bouquet, Star Kirano is all set to offer an exciting array of content catering to the moods and needs of the OGEC audience.
Disney Star network currently has a presence in six regional languages - Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bangla and Marathi with Asianet, Star Suvarna, Star Maa, Star Vijay, Star Jalsha and Star Pravah respectively. Star Kirano will be the network’s foray into the seventh regional market.