Dream11 extends WPL partnership to Mumbai Indians

Dream11, the fantasy sports platform has announced its partnership with WPL fan-favourite team Mumbai Indians (MI). To support the cause and celebrate the new alliance between Dream11 and MI around International Women’s Day, the Captain of MI and the India Women’s National Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur, and ace cricketers Heather Graham and Yastika Bhatia from MI, visited Dream Sports headquarters in Mumbai.
Commenting on the partnership, Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer at Dream Sports, said, “Marquee women-centric leagues like WPL will accelerate the growth of women’s cricket. At Dream11, we are focused on enabling the sports ecosystem and our decision to become the official partners of the WPL, and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Teams, are testament to this commitment. We are honoured to support the BCCI in their endeavours and believe our partnership is another step towards making sports better for India.”
Echoing similar sentiments, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with Dream11 and believe this association will strengthen viewership and patronage for women's cricket in India. We look forward to innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and delivering value to Dream11 through this collaboration.”
Dream11 has also partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. The brand continues to encourage female cricket fans across India to engage with the sport by providing a trusted fantasy cricket experience for all ICC and BCCI events that include T20 matches, World Cup and Test matches across major Women, Men, Junior and Qualifier events. In 2020, Dream11 was the official partner of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge and has also been associated with ace batter Jemimah Rodrigues since 2021.
Through its philanthropic arm Dream Foundation, Dream Sports has been supporting female athletes and budding Olympians across sports who are representing India across local, national, and international platforms by offering training, educational and financial assistance. Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian woman sailor ever to qualify for the Olympics, and Shreeja Akula, who recently claimed the Gold Medal in the Mixed-Doubles Table Tennis event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, are both Dream Gold champions.