Wavemaker MESH – the Real Time Data Intelligence solution today released the 9th edition of Earned Equity report. The report analyses how the audience perception of IPL has evolved over the years. It focuses on the digital audience and uses data points like consumption data around digital content and also social and search insights.
According to the findings of the report, IPL 2024 generated even more interactions and conversations when compared to the previous seasons, leading to a 10% increase in overall buzz. The tournament featured two months of captivating engagements, including iconic matches and moments that significantly elevated its popularity .
The buzz score for IPL 2024 reached an impressive 533 million, surpassing the 484 million in IPL 2023. The primary reason for this surge was the emergence of several new players who showcased their talents, delivering match-winning performances and leaving a lasting impact, says the report.
The consumption of video content related to IPL 2024 has seen significant growth, nearly 3 times more than the previous season. The rise in video consumption reflects the increasing engagement and interest of fans.
Title Partner Tata emerged as the most buzziest brand, followed by Jio Cinema, meanwhile, Dream 11 was the most visible principal sponsor brands on social media. According to Wavemaker MESH, the earned media equity for IPL 2024 reached Rs 4,094 crores, with sponsor Earned Media valued at Rs 905 crores. Broadcasters Jio Cinema and Star sports had the highest Earned Media Value (EMV) followed by the Title Sponsor Tata .
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued to be the conversation drivers, with the winning team Kolkata Knight Riders ranked at number 3. Young players like Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube stood out in the 'Disruptive XI' leaderboard as promising emerging talents. Meanwhile Virat Kohli continued to be the most popular player in this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mayank Yadav also emerged as rising stars.