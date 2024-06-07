Title Partner Tata emerged as the most buzziest brand, followed by Jio Cinema, meanwhile, Dream 11 was the most visible principal sponsor brands on social media. According to Wavemaker MESH, the earned media equity for IPL 2024 reached Rs 4,094 crores, with sponsor Earned Media valued at Rs 905 crores. Broadcasters Jio Cinema and Star sports had the highest Earned Media Value (EMV) followed by the Title Sponsor Tata .