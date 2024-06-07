By Nisha Qureshi
Media

Earned media equity for IPL 2024 reached Rs 4,094 crores, with sponsor earned media valued at Rs 905 crores.

Jio Cinema and Star sports had the highest Earned Media Value  (EMV) followed by the title Sponsor Tata.

Wavemaker MESH – the Real Time Data Intelligence solution today  released the 9th edition of Earned Equity report. The report analyses how the audience  perception of IPL has evolved over the years. It focuses on the digital audience and uses  data points like consumption data around digital content and also social and search  insights. 

According to the findings of the report, IPL 2024 generated even more interactions and conversations when  compared to the previous seasons, leading to a 10% increase in overall buzz. The  tournament featured two months of captivating engagements, including iconic  matches and moments that significantly elevated its popularity .

The buzz score for IPL 2024 reached an impressive 533 million, surpassing the 484  million in IPL 2023. The primary reason for this surge was the emergence of several  new players who showcased their talents, delivering match-winning performances  and leaving a lasting impact, says the report.

The consumption of video content related to IPL 2024 has seen significant growth,  nearly 3 times more than the previous season. The rise in video consumption  reflects the increasing engagement and interest of fans.

Title Partner Tata emerged as the most buzziest brand, followed by Jio Cinema, meanwhile, Dream 11 was the most visible principal sponsor brands on social media. According to Wavemaker MESH, the earned media equity for IPL 2024 reached Rs 4,094 crores, with sponsor Earned Media valued at Rs 905 crores. Broadcasters Jio Cinema and Star sports had the highest Earned Media Value  (EMV) followed by the Title Sponsor Tata .

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued to  be the conversation drivers, with the winning team Kolkata Knight Riders ranked at number 3. Young players like Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube stood out in the  'Disruptive XI' leaderboard as promising emerging talents. Meanwhile Virat Kohli continued to be the most popular player in this season.  Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mayank Yadav also emerged as rising stars.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Star SportsWavemaker MeshIPL 2024Jio Cinemaa