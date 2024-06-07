Digital video news platforms gain viewership share during elections 2024

Most of the prominent news networks in India, including Times Network, ABP, India Today, NDTV, News18, and Zee, stream their television programming on digital platforms like their website and social media handles. Most have also established Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels. The same linear television feed is streamed on these digital channels and the networks do not have to incur additional production costs to run these channels. These channels also became a preferred destination to consume news on Counting Day, especially for cord-cutters who do not have access to linear television.