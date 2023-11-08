By Shreyas Kulkarni
Expect more advertisers to start shooting in vertical formats: Disney+ Hotstar CMO on MaxView

A part of a deep dive story on the video streamer’s ad strategy to win rural and urban audiences.

During a recent chat with afaqs!, Disney+ Hotstar head of marketing Sidharth Shakdher touched upon the aspect of brands tweaking their ads for the streamer’s MaxView proposition during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

He says, “Some of them (brands) did actually cut their ads in a vertical format, but the vertical field still runs the regular ad format.”

The marketing head believes once the viewership of this particular sees increased adoption, “I think more advertisers will start shooting their ad in this format.”

MaxView allows viewers to stream the Cricket World Cup in a 9X14 portrait view. An ad starring former India captain Kapil Dev shows him instructing people to stream the sport holding their phones in a vertical position rather than a horizontal one.

