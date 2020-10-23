FanCode acquires FanDuniya and strengthens its sports data and statistics offering

FanCode provides easy access to a plethora of information and data on sports leagues, teams and players for sports fans and fantasy sports users.
FanCode, India’s first digital sports fan destination, has acquired FanDuniya, a sports research platform, to accelerate the growth and development of its comprehensive multi-sports research and statistics service for all sports fans. FanCode currently provides access to credible sports data and statistics for sports fans and fantasy sports users through Fantasy Research Hub (FRH). FanDuniya was founded by Viswanath K and Ramkumar V in 2019 to provide meaningful statistics assistance for fantasy sports players.
As part of its sports data and statistics offering, FanCode provides easy access to a plethora of information and data on sports leagues, teams and players for sports fans and fantasy sports users. Match previews, venue details, pitch reports, weather forecasts, player performances and even post-match analysis are some of the research categories available for sports fans. There are about 20 experts on-board with FanCode across sports categories to provide data and predictions through a detailed analysis of players and teams, supplemented by video representation, infographics, and even blogs as official authors.
It is interesting to note that fantasy sports has witnessed rapid growth and has grown from 20 million users in 2016 to 100 million in 2020. As fantasy sports is a skill-based fan engagement platform, to succeed at creating a winning team, it is crucial to research and study sports match conditions, player stats and multiple other factors. At the moment, there is a dearth of organized and reliable multiple sports data and statistics platforms in the market for sports fans to access.
Talking about the FanDuniya acquisition, Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “We are happy to merge FanDuniya’s expertise and services with FanCode’s sports data and statistics offering including the Fantasy Research Hub. In a short period, FanDuniya saw organic growth and favour among the fantasy sports users community. Being at the intersection of sports and technology, this strategic integration will help FanCode to scale our sports data and statistics offering and build a robust research and tech team.”
Talking about the new innings and sports research in India, Ramkumar V, Co-Founder of FanDuniya, said, “Sports fans are deeply engaged and constantly looking to equip themselves with in-depth understanding and knowledge of the sport they love. FanDuniya was founded with the idea to provide best-in class stats and research to fantasy sports users. FanDuniya’s business proposition and expertise fits perfectly with FanCode’s aim to provide credible and comprehensive sports data and statistics. Synergising our services, FanCode will become a single destination for sports fans providing comprehensive and authentic sports statistics, analysis, expert views, prediction and much more.”