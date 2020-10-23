FanCode acquires FanDuniya and strengthens its sports data and statistics offering

As part of its sports data and statistics offering, FanCode provides easy access to a plethora of information and data on sports leagues, teams and players for sports fans and fantasy sports users. Match previews, venue details, pitch reports, weather forecasts, player performances and even post-match analysis are some of the research categories available for sports fans. There are about 20 experts on-board with FanCode across sports categories to provide data and predictions through a detailed analysis of players and teams, supplemented by video representation, infographics, and even blogs as official authors.