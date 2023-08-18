FanCode to exclusively LiveStream Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023 and Massy Women’s CPL in India

India’s Ambati Rayudu & Shreyanka Patil to take part in this year’s CPL and WCPL respectively.
FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, will exclusively livestream the 11th edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), slated to run from August 17 to September 25. The platform will also livestream the Massy Women’s CPL (WCPL), which will be played from September 1 to September 11. India’s Ambati Rayudu will play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots while Shreyanka Patil will be part of Guyana Amazon Warriors in WCPL.
Rayudu will be replacing Tristian Stubbs for the Patriots. This will be his first major international franchise tournament.
Cricket fans will be able to watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
CPL is one of the oldest T20 cricket leagues in the world, with the inaugural edition taking place in 2013. Some of the biggest names in the game take part in the annual league and this year will be no different. Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Andre Russel and Sunil Narine will be amongst some of the players in action.
Six teams will compete in a total of 34 matches during CPL 2023. The teams include Saint Lucia Kings, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Jamaica Tallawahs come in as the defending champions. Some games will be played at 7:30 PM IST to suit Indian audiences. The venues for this year’s tournament include Saint Lucia, St. Kitts, Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana.
The WCPL is also back with more players and will run for a longer period of time. Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders are the three teams taking part, with games to be played in Barbados and Trinidad.
Talking about the partnership with FanCode, Pete Russell, CEO, CPL said “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with FanCode in India for the fourth consecutive year. Through this partnership, we continue to reach the large cricket loving audiences in India and this year we look forward to welcoming Indian players Ambati Rayudu and Shreyanka Patil to the fold. Every year CPL is breaking new records of viewership and this year we hope to continue the trend.”
Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode said “Our partnership with CPL has grown from strength to strength and we are delighted to be bringing all the cricket action from the Carribean once again to fans in India. This year’s CPL promises to be bigger and better, with some of the top stars from both women’s and men’s games featuring.”