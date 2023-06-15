Go Spiritual India appoints Approach Communications as PR & Communications Partner

The organization will be creating awareness about Spirituality through Media, Events, and Digital & Films.
Not for Profit Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India has entrusted award-winning PR & Communications Agency, Approach Communications, as their PR & Communications partner. Go Spiritual India is working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Charity, Mental Health, Wellness, Organic, Spiritual Tourism, Events, Media, and Social Causes.
The organization plans to launch Go Spiritual India Monthly Print Magazine, Content Portal followed by Go Spiritual India Web TV & OTT. Go Spiritual India will also launch Products & services in Wellness, Mental Health, and Ayurveda, and food categories with its own E-commerce initiative.
The spiritual organization has been running food donation & hunger eradication programs, blanket donations, and Spiritual & philanthropic, and mental health awareness initiatives for the last 5 years. Go Spiritual India is also taking an initiative for the welfare of senior citizens. The organization will be creating awareness about Spirituality through Media, Events, and Digital & Films.
Go Spiritual India will also launch its retail operations after the e-commerce launch in September. The organization will launch its content portal website & app in July, followed by its d2c operations. The organization is working on a host of innovative products and services in wellness, mental health, organic, Ayurveda, and food categories for holistic living.
Speaking on the appointment, Sonu Tyagi, director, Approach Communications “ As Go Spiritual India is all set to launch various initiatives in Media, Content, Events, Wellness services, and products apart from Social causes and also launching its Go Spiritual campaign for Spiritual awareness, Approach Communications will handle its entire PR & Communications activities while Approach Entertainment will be handling its Films Productions, Branded Entertainment, Celebrity & Influencer Outreach, Events & Entertainment Marketing activities. We are all excited to work on promoting the spiritual way of life”
Approach Communications will handle PR & Communications for Go Spiritual India and social media and digital marketing will be handled by Approach Communications Digital division. Approach Communications Group company, Approach Entertainment will handle entire Branded entertainment, celebrity and influencers engagement, film and in-film marketing, events, film productions, and all entertainment marketing activities for Go Spiritual India.
Approach Communications group also has a Celebrity Management & Films Productions company, Approach Entertainment which is working in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events & Entertainment Marketing. The group also has a Bollywood & Entertainment newswire, Approach Bollywood.