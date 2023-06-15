Go Spiritual India appoints Approach Communications as PR & Communications Partner

Speaking on the appointment, Sonu Tyagi, director, Approach Communications “ As Go Spiritual India is all set to launch various initiatives in Media, Content, Events, Wellness services, and products apart from Social causes and also launching its Go Spiritual campaign for Spiritual awareness, Approach Communications will handle its entire PR & Communications activities while Approach Entertainment will be handling its Films Productions, Branded Entertainment, Celebrity & Influencer Outreach, Events & Entertainment Marketing activities. We are all excited to work on promoting the spiritual way of life”