GOQuest Media acquires acclaimed MX Player Originals for worldwide distribution

Elaborating on the same, Mansi Shrivastav, head, content acquisition & syndication - MX Player said, "We believe in producing and acquiring narratives that make for universal storytelling. Our vision of ‘everytainment’ or entertainment for every mood, reason and season is now going out for global distribution and we are delighted to have 2 of our MX Original Series’ - Queen and Ek Thi Begum make their international debut via the distribution deal with GoQuest Media."

Vivek Lath, Co-founder of GoQuest Media commented, “There’s a thirst for more premium Indian content and MX player has produced two epic drama originals which are certain to inspire and engage global audiences beyond the reach of traditional Bollywood. We aim to offer the very best content from around the globe and from India. Queen and Ek Thi Begum (The Mafia Queen) are both in their unique way uplifting and aspirational stories to watch.”