ICC announces Coca-Cola as the non-alcoholic beverage partner for The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives. The recent association of ThumsUp with the Olympics and Paralympics in India is a testimony to the Company’s belief in sports and its long-lasting journey toward making a refreshing difference.