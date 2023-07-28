ICC announces Coca-Cola as the non-alcoholic beverage partner for The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

The exciting collaboration is a part of the four-year global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the iconic beverage company.
Coca-Cola and The International Cricket Council (ICC) once again team up for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The exciting collaboration is a part of the four-year global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the iconic beverage company. The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC.
With this, Coca-Cola will use its iconic global reach to connect with fans around the world, cultivate a legacy of unity and inculcate true sportsmanship through a series of online and offline activations. It will continue to engage with its consumers and resonate with them on their favourite sporting passion.
Arnab Roy, vice president, marketing Coca‑Cola India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola India said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket. Our brand activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans”.
Coca-Cola will embark on many exciting brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
The four-year agreement includes all ICC events around the world including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, the ICC men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in Australia in 2020, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 amongst other global tournaments.
The partnership has strategically aligned both, ICC and Coca-Cola for the long term by combining the strength of The Coca-Cola Company’s diversified portfolio of over 500 brands and worldwide retail reach with ICC’s unwavering focus to expand the sport’s footprint globally.
Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives. The recent association of ThumsUp with the Olympics and Paralympics in India is a testimony to the Company’s belief in sports and its long-lasting journey toward making a refreshing difference.
"Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer, ICC said “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event in the cricketing calendar, will feature the world’s best teams competing for ultimate glory. We are excited about our partnership with Coca-Cola, which promises to deliver a refreshing cricketing experience set to captivate audiences and present a grand showcase of their emotions.”
Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Coca-Cola and the ICC join forces to create an extraordinary ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 experience.