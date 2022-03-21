Indian M&E sector expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022: EY-FICCI report

There were over 100 M&E mergers and acquisitions in 2021:

The massive pace of change in M&E led to over 100 deals in 2021 – 86% of which were in new media and gaming. In 2021, many internet companies were listed on Indian stock exchanges. Unicorns in the M&E sector are expected to enter capital markets through a listing on Indian stock exchanges or through a SPAC listing in the United States in the next 2-3 years.