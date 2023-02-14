India's movie-goers down by 16% compared to pre-pandemic, reveals new Ormax Report

Speaking about the report, Gautam Jain, partner - Ormax Media, said: “We believe that India’s theatrical universe is sizeable enough to deserve better quality of data, than what is generally available. In a diverse and multi-lingual country like ours, absence of industry data can be a limiting factor for various stakeholders, such as investors, studios, independent producers, distributors, marketers, exhibitors, etc. This study deep-dives into the profile of the 12.2 Cr theatre-goers in India, so that more informed business decisions can be taken by these stakeholders”.