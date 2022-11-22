InMobi and Glance to host APAC Gaming Summit 2022

InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies and Glance, a consumer internet company are hosting the first edition of ‘APAC Gaming Summit, 2022’. The all-virtual summit aims to bring together key leaders in the gaming ecosystem to discuss and deliberate over the strategy to win over consumers and showcase the latest trends on the Glance gaming platform. The summit slated to be held between November 23-24, 2022 looks to deep-dive into the rapidly evolving gaming industry with an aim of gaining insights from top game streamers, creators, and brands. It also looks to introduce brands and advertisers to the power of lock screen on the mobile phone.