InMobi and Glance to host APAC Gaming Summit 2022

InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies and Glance, a consumer internet company are hosting the first edition of ‘APAC Gaming Summit, 2022’. The all-virtual summit aims to bring together key leaders in the gaming ecosystem to discuss and deliberate over the strategy to win over consumers and showcase the latest trends on the Glance gaming platform. The summit slated to be held between November 23-24, 2022 looks to deep-dive into the rapidly evolving gaming industry with an aim of gaining insights from top game streamers, creators, and brands. It also looks to introduce brands and advertisers to the power of lock screen on the mobile phone.
The gaming summit is being organized in three geographies – India, Indonesia, and Australia. The summit also has an impressive line-up of speakers from the industry including Selly Taenggo, Gamer & Brand Ambassador of Revival TV and Rexus Indonesia, Sheetal Bairamadgi, Founder of Crikey Games; Sneha John, Director – Brand Marketing & Social at Swiggy; Sukamal Pegu from Riot Games. The list also includes Ahmad Syahndy, Founder & CEO, Revival TV; Eddy Lim, Founder, Ligagame Esports; Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM, South Asia; Subha Iyer, Head - Media & Digital Marketing, Godrej Consumer India, and Nikhil Upadhyay (TrazeMaG), Influencer/Creator.
The two-day summit will also feature executives from InMobi and Glance including Devika Sharma, Director - APAC O&O Business at InMobi, Matthew McGinley, Head of Publisher and Telco, Development ANZ, InMobi; Yashashvi Takallapalli, Vice President – Gaming, InMobi, and Dalip Shahri, Director - Indonesia Market Development, Glance.