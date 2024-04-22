JioCinema hints at 'ad-free' subscription plans

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Currently, the platform is streaming the IPL 2024 with ads for free on it's platform.
JioCinema that has been streaming the IPL for free with ads on it's platform has hinted at a new subscription plan. Many speculate, the upcoming subscription plan will enable the users to stream the matches and other content without having to watch ads on the platform.
As per reports, an advertisement during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on April 20, on X raised the curiosity of the audiences.
“Change is constant, but your plan doesn't have to be. A new plan coming April 25th," said the ad.
The ad showcased a couple watching TV with some sort of sports commentary going on in the background when they are interrupted with the question, "To aaj kya plan hai?", to which the couple replies, "Aaj dekhenge series of ads."
JioCinema's subscription plans cost Rs. 999 annually and Rs. 99 monthly. However the platform is not entirely ad-free. Many users had earlier criticised the platform for showing ads despite charging a subscription fee.
When the platform had streamed the IPL for free last year, many had termed it to be a customer acquisition move and predicted it to go behind paywalls in coming years.
Although JioCinema hasn’t delved out much details about the plan but the advertisement seems to suggest that they plan to introduce a separate plan that will remove ads.