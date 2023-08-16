JioCinema to live-stream World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

JioCinema will be the exclusive digital platform in India to watch the world’s best athletes in action from Budapest between August 19-27.
Viacom18 has announced the acquisition of exclusive digital rights to live-stream World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 on JioCinema. From August 19 to 27, the world’s best athletes will come together in Budapest aiming for the ultimate glory.
The Indian contingent will include 28 athletes with Olympic champion and 2022 World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra being the focal point. On the back of winning a silver at the Asian Athletics Championships, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be one to watch out for.
Out of the 28 athletes, 15 will be competing at the Worlds for the first time ever. At 19, former World U20 Athletics Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh is the youngest member of the contingent.
“Securing the rights of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 is a testament to our commitment to offering top-tier global sporting properties to our viewers on their preferred platform with no barriers to access,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “We are excited to offer fans a compelling presentation that includes exclusive peeks into the journey of India’s best athletes to the Championships alongside the drama and thrill of live action.”
To enhance the live-viewing experience, JioCinema will present a 360-degree coverage that will include previews, exclusive interviews, analysis & expert opinions on the elite Indian athletes as they go toe-to-toe with the world’s best in Budapest.