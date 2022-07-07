Koffee with Karan season 7, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar announces 8 new sponsors for the season

Season 7 of Koffee with Karan is scheduled to releases on 7th July 2022, with all episodes exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Disney+ Hotstar, India's leading streaming platform, has sold 100% of its ad inventory for the upcoming season 7 of the country’s beloved chat show - Koffee with Karan. After 7 successful seasons, the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan, sponsored by 8 brands, will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotsar. The show will be co-powered by Ajio Luxe and Bru while Amazon Alexa, BoAt and Only Natural Diamonds will be special partners. Just like its previous seasons, the show will be propelled by its driving partner, Audi and its lighting partner will be Jaquar Bath+ Light. India’s premium makeup platform, MyGlamm will serve as the presenting sponsor.
In a quest to offer a bigger, better and more transcendental show to its viewers, Season 7, hosted by the iconic Bollywood personality, Karan Johar, will infuse new segments and deeper conversations. Broadening the horizon, while the show will retain its usual candid conversations, it will also feature a monologue by Karan himself on current events and trending conversations, belting the naughty and nice while introducing his guests.
The eight brands on-boarded for this season, echo the sentiment of Koffee with Karan driving synergies with their unique offerings and some of these will see interesting in-show integrations. Karan Johar will be turning on the Jaquar lights for the show’s signature Rapid Fire Round where a series of fast-paced questions bring out the hidden truth from the stars. Adding to the heat will also be the challenging buzzer round in the 'MyGlamm Zone’ of sizzling slams and games. In addition to the fun and games will be Bru-ing conversations where stars share what floats their BoAt. Additionally, accompanying Karan Johar’s vocals request will be Amazon Alexa as he quizzes his guests to spill their beans on Diamonds and fashion.
"The popularity of reality shows has been growing, and as one of India's longest-running reality talk show, Koffee with Karan establishes new standards with each new season, creating extraordinary excitement and for viewers and advertisers alike. The complete sell out of the show’s ad inventory is a testimony to this fact, and with Koffee with Karan going Disney+ Hotstar exclusive, it offers a great opportunity for our advertisers to connect with their audiences said a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson. He further added, "We are thrilled to welcome onboard our sponsors for the latest season of the legacy talk show and are excited to see the response of the audiences.”
Through a legacy show like Koffee With Karan, Disney+ Hotstar provides brands a unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged, urban, affluent and digitally savvy audience. The platform offers a variety of advertising and branded content solutions to help businesses across sectors engage with their audiences more effectively.
Season 7 of Koffee with Karan is scheduled to releases on 7th July 2022, with all episodes exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.