Koffee with Karan season 7, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar announces 8 new sponsors for the season

The eight brands on-boarded for this season, echo the sentiment of Koffee with Karan driving synergies with their unique offerings and some of these will see interesting in-show integrations. Karan Johar will be turning on the Jaquar lights for the show’s signature Rapid Fire Round where a series of fast-paced questions bring out the hidden truth from the stars. Adding to the heat will also be the challenging buzzer round in the 'MyGlamm Zone’ of sizzling slams and games. In addition to the fun and games will be Bru-ing conversations where stars share what floats their BoAt. Additionally, accompanying Karan Johar’s vocals request will be Amazon Alexa as he quizzes his guests to spill their beans on Diamonds and fashion.