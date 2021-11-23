Led by festivities & sporting events, October delivers All-Time High Ad Volumes as per BARC THINK Report - October 2021

“Television advertising continues to grow peaking at 178 million seconds in Oct 2021, the highest for the same period over the last three years. Backed by festivities and sporting events, these numbers have reinstated a strong positive sentiment amongst marketers. New advertisers and brands continue to ride this growth wave and place their trust in the medium given its reach. Ad volumes for the Dussehra week grew by 13% over the previous 4 weeks and by 25% over 2019. The number of new advertisers and brands was also the highest for this period”, says Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership & revenue function, BARC India.