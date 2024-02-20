Lionsgate Play content enters the Bangladesh market

“OTT Content is constantly gaining traction these days, and Grameenphone’s purpose is to connect our users to what matters the most to them. Keeping that in mind, previously, we enabled users to enjoy contents on popular local and international streaming platforms through our data packs; and now we add Lionsgate Play to the list, further broadening our entertainment library with quality contents and helping us cater to Hollywood enthusiasts. We are proud to be the first to launch Lionsgate Play in Bangladesh and thus enabling our users to have access to the largest library of content streaming partners available in Bangladesh”, said Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer, Grameenphone.