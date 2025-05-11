Looking to restart immediately, IPL chair tells Indian Express

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is “looking at the possibility of starting the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘immediately’” after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on Saturday, according to the league’s chairman, Arun Dhumal.

“Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government,” Mr Dhumal told The Indian Express.

Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai are the venues most likely to host the remaining 12 matches of the 58-match IPL 2025 season. The BCCI suspended the league for a week following the escalation of military action between India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in April 2025.

According to the Indian Express report, IPL franchises have been advised to be prepared, as the BCCI is eager to resume the league at the earliest opportunity. Players have been instructed to be ready to travel again in the coming days. The BCCI will speak with the teams to assess how quickly players who had returned home can be brought back at short notice.