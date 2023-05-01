Madverse integrates Dolby.io to enable seamless music mastering for independent artists

The process of audio-mastering is a challenge faced by countless independent musicians today. With artists having to spend an immense amount of time, energy, and money mastering their tracks before releasing them, many of them often derail from their creative process. In a bid to democratize this process and empower independent artists across the globe, Madverse, a pioneering one-stop digital platform that specializes in everything from music collaboration, distribution, promotion, and more, has integrated the Dolby.io® Music Mastering API. This integration will allow musicians and artists beyond boundaries and across genres to master any song in as little as one minute by leveraging advanced music mastering functionality available through Dolby.io, including industry-leading API-based audio treatment and limiting technology, and stereo enhancement capabilities.

Mastering songs is an arduous task for independent artists who would often struggle with this aspect due to the numerous steps involved, such as finding sound engineers, paying them hefty sums of money, and then spending the necessary hours to achieve the same. Through this integration, Madverse can now offer artists the ability to master their songs in less time all through Dolby.io.Artists will also be able to reap numerous benefits by utilizing Madverse’s one-stop platform that features an extensive array of tools driven by best-in-class technology.