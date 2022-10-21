Meta partners with ICC

In addition, fans can come together to celebrate and support their favourite teams and cricketers across Instagram and Facebook in three ways (1) AR effects - every participating team has an AR effect hosted on @t20worldcup for fans to use in their Reels and Stories (2) a cricket anthem - for those who want to cheer the Indian cricket team, there’s an anthem for them to use in their Reels and Stories called ‘Balla Chalaa’ produced by Ram Sampath and Sona Mohapatra and (3) Reels squad - a squad of creators are travelling to Australia to create engaging content with all participating cricketers and teams.