A first on entertainment OTT Worldwide: MX Gold introduces 'Watch Now, Pay Later' feature.
Breaking the molds of how entertainment has been consumed till date, MX Gold, the premium SVOD service of India's leading OTT MX Player, will be unveiling the ‘Watch Now Pay Later’ feature which is a first of its kind innovation in the entertainment ecosystem. With this initiative, MX Gold intends to change the age-old 'Pay Now, Experience Later' phenomenon in the entertainment sphere and further enhance the viewing experience. The announcement is in line with the brand’s vision to democratize entertainment so that the viewer has the option to enjoy first-class entertainment with the payment that can follow.
This offering lets users navigate their way out of paying up for watching their favorite entertainment on the spot and allows them to pay as per their convenience via a payment gateway on the app.
Abhishek Joshi, business head, SVOD, said, “With the ‘Watch Now, Pay Later’ functionality, we intend to revolutionize the entertainment space and bring a change in how entertainment will be consumed in the future. We take pride in this innovation and for being the first to launch this feature. This is truly another step in our journey towards democratizing entertainment and building a user-centric service. This feature will allow financial freedom to our users who will be able to consume uninterrupted entertainment and pay as per their convenience.”
(We got this information in a press release).