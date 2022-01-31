MX TakaTak partners with Nas Academy for the second edition of the Creator Training Programme

#BannTakaTakWithNas is crafted to help participants grow as content creators and prepare them for tomorrow’s opportunities. It gives them a chance to acquire global industry knowledge from Internal Experts of the Nas Team as they cover multiple topics for becoming better creators and curating quality content. Participants are given a chance to share their knowledge and learnings with their counterparts and are also awarded a Nas Academy Alumni Certificate post the successful completion of the course. Key KOLs from MX TakaTak like Moni Kundu, who is known for creating comic videos, Nishi Singh known for making videos on popular songs and Trilok Kumar and Sayali, who are known for scene creation are also part of this programme.