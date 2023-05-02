NDTV's Q4 profit fell by 98% due to lower advertising demand : Report

The business blamed a downturn in advertising spending and a general slowdown in the economy for its disappointing performance. On Friday, the BSE saw the NDTV stock close with a 4.24% gain at Rs 189.45 a share. Because it was Maharashtra Day on Monday, the markets were closed. Prior to the results on Monday, NDTV shares had increased by 3% over the previous week. The NDTV numbers were also in the news on Monday because they represent some of the first quarter's worth of earnings for the Adani group following a sell-off in the stock of the ports-to-power conglomerate on January 24 in response to a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.