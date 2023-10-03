Netflix prepares to contest substantial tax demand following revenue surge

In a strategic move indicative of their stance on financial matters, Netflix is poised to file an appeal before the esteemed Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. This decision comes in response to the substantial Rs 196-crore tax demand asserted by the Income Tax department, stemming from alleged tax evasion practices. The backdrop of this legal standoff involves the earlier ruling by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) in favour of the department, validating the tax demand raised by its international taxation wing.