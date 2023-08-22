News18 India asserts dominance in Hindi News with an ad campaign

The campaign's strong creative messaging breaks from the norm to emphasise News18's dominance in the Hindi news market.
News18 India has launched a 360-degree media campaign to showcase its dominance in the Hindi news segment.
The Hindi news channel released an ad in the Economic Times to showcase its leadership in the genre. The campaign will also go live on digital and social media, with extensive visibility on trade media as well.
The ad campaign launched in Tuesday’s Economic Times newspaper highlights News18’s comprehensive lead over Aaj Tak on TV as well as digital. According to the TV data, Aaj Tak has captured 8 Cr. AMA’s, much lower than News18 India, which garnered 8.88 Cr. AMA’s. (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA’s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 32’23, 24 Hours, All days | Market: HSM)
News18 India had 27% more video views on Facebook than Aaj Tak in July, and was also ahead of Aaj Tak by 12% in terms of YouTube views last month.
The campaign features creative that is hard-hitting and striking, breaking the category code to deliver the message effectively. The campaign also reinforces News18's prominence in the Hindi news segment.
With top prime time anchors such as Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Aman Chopra and Prateek Trivedi, News18 India is increasing its visibility and aiming to grow its market share, elevate brand perception, and forge deeper connections with advertisers.