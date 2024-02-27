News18 India launches Morning Prime show with Pankaj Bhargav

Speaking on the launch of 'News 18 India Morning Prime', Jyoti Kamal, editor, News18 India, and Hindi Digital, said, “With 'News 18 India Morning Prime,' we embark on a journey to redefine morning news viewing. This dynamic show is meticulously crafted to offer viewers a comprehensive blend of breaking news and incisive analysis. It's not just about delivering information; it's about empowering our audience with the knowledge they need to navigate the day ahead. As we gear up to unveil this groundbreaking program, I am confident it will resonate with viewers, setting a new standard in morning news broadcasting."