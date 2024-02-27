News18 India launches Morning Prime show with Pankaj Bhargav

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This show is designed to offer viewers a comprehensive and engaging morning news bulletin.
News18 India has announced the launch of its latest show, 'News18 India Morning Prime'. Presented by anchor Pankaj Bhargav, the show is scheduled to premiere on February 28 and will air on weekdays from 8 AM to 10:30 p.m.
It aims to offer viewers a blend of breaking news coverage, on-ground reporting, analysis, and discussions. With Pankaj Bhargav leading the show, viewers can expect a stimulating start to their day, packed with the latest news stories, backed by expert insights on the day's most pressing issues including a segment titled 'Kamaal ki Baat', where the intriguing aspects of the day's news will be highlighted, exclusive interviews with key newsmakers and a touch of entertainment in equal measure.
Speaking on the launch of 'News 18 India Morning Prime', Jyoti Kamal, editor, News18 India, and Hindi Digital, said, “With 'News 18 India Morning Prime,' we embark on a journey to redefine morning news viewing. This dynamic show is meticulously crafted to offer viewers a comprehensive blend of breaking news and incisive analysis. It's not just about delivering information; it's about empowering our audience with the knowledge they need to navigate the day ahead. As we gear up to unveil this groundbreaking program, I am confident it will resonate with viewers, setting a new standard in morning news broadcasting."