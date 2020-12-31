Nickelodeon celebrates the new normal with Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 - Virtual Edition

The uniquely curated awards will support a cause that has emerged during the pandemic while emphasizing the need to celebrate the new normal. Due to the ongoing social distancing, the shift to e-learning, India’s education system is going through a reform. The prolonged closure of schools to maintain social distancing has caused an educational inequality, especially due to limited access to internet and technology. To bridge the digital education divide and enable a smooth transition for all stratas of society, Nickelodeon has partnered with Teach for India, for the latter’s existing program “Sponsor A Device”. The partnership will kickstart during the voting process of the Kids Choice Awards 2020 where Nickelodeon will donate Rupee 1 for every vote garnered. Teach for India is a non-profit organization that works towards educational equity at all levels of the education system. Under the existing program, the community aims to enable the new form of learning by raising funds for putting a gadget in the hands of every student who needs one.