Noise launches Noise Premier League ahead of IPL'23

Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise said, “Continuously striving to connect with the youth and as a step towards synergising sports with fitness, we at Noise are excited to be reveling in the spirit of the most celebrated sport in the country, Indian Premier League. We are constantly enabling users to optimize their fitness through new initiatives and innovation across wearables and NoiseFit app. We are sure that new age India will indulge in the experience and set new fitness benchmark during the Noise Premier League.”