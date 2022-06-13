On Day 1 IPL media rights auction bids cross Rs 100 crore per match mark

At the end of day one, the bid for category A (linear TV rights) concluded at Rs 23,370 crore (Rs 57 crore per match) and category B (digital rights) at Rs 19,680 crore (Rs 48 crore per match). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had set the reserve price for the media rights at Rs 32,890 crore (Rs 89 crore per match for a total of 370 matches). While BCCI had set the number of matches to be 74 per season in the tender document, the total number of matches is expected to hit 410 by 2027.