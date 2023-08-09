Ormax Media enhances content testing tool, adding documentaries category to Ormax Stream Test

Mitesh Thakkar, head of content & campaign Testing at Ormax Media, further emphasized the significance of content testing in a rapidly evolving audience landscape, saying, "Over the last 15 years, we have tested 925 properties across streaming, theatrical, and television. Content testing is an audience-centric approach that empowers platforms, studios, channels, and producers to incorporate audience insights, enabling them to deliver engaging and profitable content. With this documentary genre upgrade, we now have the capability to test content in fiction series, films, reality shows, documentaries, and animations."