Ormax Media launches its GEC character popularity track in four languages

In the new year, media insights and consulting firm Ormax Media is focusing on regional language markets in India. As a first step in this direction, the company announced the launch of its syndicated monthly GEC character popularity tracking tool Ormax Characters India Loves (OCIL) in four regional markets - Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi. OCIL has been tracking character popularity in the Hindi GEC category since 2010 and is used widely by all channels in the category.