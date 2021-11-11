Ormax Media launches monthly OTT brand health tracking tool Ormax Brand Monitor

Every month, OBM will report the performance of each brand on key brand variables such as Top-of-Mind Awareness, Unaided Awareness, Total Awareness, Brand Preference and Ormax Brand Rating (a measure of Brand Satisfaction). Additionally, the track will cover two new parameters every month, such as quality of UX/UI, genre performance of brands and social media visibility, among others. Subscribers will get access to brand performance by key demographic segments, such as gender, age, markets and audience type (SVOD vs. AVOD).

The first Ormax Brand Monitor report, based on audience research conducted in October 2021, is now available for subscription.