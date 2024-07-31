Ormax Media launches new industry focused education initiative

Speaking about the launch of its new education initiative, Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said: “Over the last decade, the interest in building a career in the Indian M&E industry has grown significantly. Media companies are now engaging actively with many business schools for placements and internships, and at the same time, we are seeing many young executives make lateral shifts from their marketing, finance or consulting industry jobs to M&E. Despite this growing interest, the amount of credible information on the Indian M&E industry available in the public domain is alarmingly low. This program is our effort to enable such aspirants take more informed decisions related to their career. At the same time, the program is equally relevant for those who have just entered the industry, as it can fast-track their industry knowledge considerably”.