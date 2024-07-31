Ormax Media launches new industry focused education initiative

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The program aims to help those interested in an M&E career in India.
Media consulting firm Ormax Media has announced its foray into the learning and education domain, with the launch of Certificate Program in Indian Media Business, an online certification course, available separately for students and executives. The program aims to help those interested in an Media and Entertainment (M&E) career in India, take more informed decisions, as well as learn more about the industry from Ormax Media's team of experts.
Certificate Program in Indian Media Business offers participants a comprehensive overview of the Indian M&E industry, from a content, marketing, monetisation and distribution perspective. Ormax Media collaborates with over 95 top media and entertainment brands, offering industry insights that extend beyond theoretical knowledge. This experience will provide participants with practical understanding and expertise, ensuring that they are well-prepared to succeed in the dynamic world of media and entertainment.
The courses, which start from August 27, 2024, will be available in different batches, with limited seats available in each batch. Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a digital certificate from Ormax Media, which would serve as a valuable credential that can open doors in the Indian media and entertainment industry.
Speaking about the launch of its new education initiative, Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said: “Over the last decade, the interest in building a career in the Indian M&E industry has grown significantly. Media companies are now engaging actively with many business schools for placements and internships, and at the same time, we are seeing many young executives make lateral shifts from their marketing, finance or consulting industry jobs to M&E. Despite this growing interest, the amount of credible information on the Indian M&E industry available in the public domain is alarmingly low. This program is our effort to enable such aspirants take more informed decisions related to their career. At the same time, the program is equally relevant for those who have just entered the industry, as it can fast-track their industry knowledge considerably”.
The courses, available at Rs. 24,500 for students and Rs. 44,500 for executives, will be held over 10 online sessions of one hour each, and will be conducted by senior Ormax Media team members.